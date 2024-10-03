"Vulnerable topic"
Jennie Garth talks about tragic miscarriages
Jennie Garth, of "Beverly Hills, 90210" fame, has spoken candidly on her podcast "I Choose Me with Jennie Garth" about two consecutive miscarriages she suffered after her marriage to Dave Abrams.
The 52-year-old, who has three daughters - Luca (27), Lola (21) and Fiona (18) - from her previous marriage to Peter Facinelli, married Abrams in 2015. However, shortly after the wedding, the couple experienced a double blow of fate.
"Vulnerable topic"
Speaking to her husband on the podcast episode, Garth said "It's a very vulnerable subject and I appreciate that you're willing to talk about it openly. I think it could help other people."
Pregnant in the same month
Abrams recalled the time after their wedding: "We got married on July 11 and were pregnant the same month." But after four months came the shocking news - there was no heartbeat. Garth still has vivid memories of the painful moment when she was faced with the difficult decision of losing the baby naturally or having a medical procedure. "We decided to have the procedure because it was too much for me to carry the baby to term," she explained.
Another shock
But this was not the only loss the couple had to cope with. A few months later, they suffered another miscarriage, this time after just six weeks. "It was a hard emotional blow," said Abrams. "The doctor at the time said it probably wouldn't be healthy anyway. It was a difficult moment for both of us and we didn't know how to deal with it at the time."
Jennie Garth and Dave Abrams shared their story to encourage other couples in similar situations and to raise awareness of the often taboo subject of miscarriage.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.