Jennie Garth talks about tragic miscarriages

Pregnant in the same month

Abrams recalled the time after their wedding: "We got married on July 11 and were pregnant the same month." But after four months came the shocking news - there was no heartbeat. Garth still has vivid memories of the painful moment when she was faced with the difficult decision of losing the baby naturally or having a medical procedure. "We decided to have the procedure because it was too much for me to carry the baby to term," she explained.