FIS and World Meteorological Organization to work together

Impact on ecosystems

This was revealed in a press release issued by the WMO on Thursday. Last season, just under five percent of all FIS competitions had to be canceled due to the weather. "Canceled winter vacations and canceled sporting events are - quite literally - just the tip of the iceberg of climate change," WMO Secretary-General Celeste Saulo was quoted as saying in the press release. According to Saulo, the retreat of glaciers and the decrease in snow and ice cover are already having a major impact on ecosystems, the population and the economy in the affected regions.