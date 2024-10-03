Fans divided on opinion
Sophia Thiel causes a stir with XXL tattoo
Sophia Thiel presents her new tattoo on Instagram - and causes quite a stir. Because not everyone is thrilled with the XXL "pecker" ...
Sophia Thiel recently caused a stir with a new hair color, and now she is once again stirring up the emotions of her fans. The reason: the fitness influencer has just unveiled her new XXL tattoo on Instagram.
Shows off finished XXL tattoo
A few days ago, she gave a first glimpse of her "Peckerl", which she had designed together with her tattoo artist. And now the work of art, which covers her entire forearm, as well as a second one on her left forearm, has finally been completed.
The design features plants, a koi fish and a swallow, among other things. "For me, the plant symbolizes development, unfolding and growth," Thiel explained in an Insta video. "The koi stands for strength, endurance and determination."
Fans between enthusiasm and skepticism
However, fans' opinions of the XXL tattoo are divided. In the comments, for example, one fan was delighted "that you were able to fulfill your lifelong dream". Another said: "It turned out really well, suits you perfectly!" "You look happy - thank goodness you went through with it and listened to yourself," added another.
But there are also some critical voices. "It won't make you happy either. New body, new lips, new tattoos ...", said one fan, not too enthusiastic about Thiel's new body jewelry.
Another is of a similar opinion: "You get the feeling she's just losing herself in something else again. She'll only really rest when she's not constantly chasing after another idea. New hair color, new tattoo ... Always a change, never satisfied in the here and now."
"Even MUCH more beautiful now"
Criticism or not: Sophia Thiel is absolutely thrilled with her new body jewelry. She cheered in her post: "The result is even MUCH more beautiful than I had imagined!"
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
