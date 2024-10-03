Vorteilswelt
First photo after chemo

Kate’s warm embrace touches everyone’s heart

Nachrichten
03.10.2024 09:37

It's a deeply touching picture: Princess Kate warmly embraces 16-year-old British photographer Liz Hatton, who is bravely battling an aggressive cancer. 

0 Kommentare

Liz had been invited by Prince William to capture the investiture ceremony of professional cyclist Mark Cavendish at Windsor Castle. Princess Kate was also present at this momentous occasion and took the opportunity to greet the young woman, hug her and pose with her and her family.

This moment is particularly moving because it is also the first time Kate has been photographed in public since she successfully completed her own chemotherapy.

An important moment
"It was a pleasure to meet Liz in Windsor today. A talented young photographer whose creativity and strength has inspired us both. Thank you for sharing your photos and your story with us," reads the tweet with the photos, which was signed "W&C" - for William and Catherine.

This emotional comeback marks an important moment for the Princess of Wales as she returns to public life and fulfills her royal duties. The pictures symbolize both her personal strength and the support of the royal family.

Chemo finished at the beginning of September
At the beginning of September, around a month ago, the 42-year-old princess herself announced the good news that she had been able to finish her chemotherapy in a very lovingly designed video message.

She emphasized that she would now concentrate on remaining cancer-free. This also marked the end of a very stressful time for Princess Kate, which began at the start of the year with a serious abdominal operation that left her in hospital for two weeks and on sick leave for months.

Princess Kate with her children Louis, Charlotte, George and husband Prince William.
Princess Kate with her children Louis, Charlotte, George and husband Prince William.
(Bild: picturedesk.com/ROTA / Camera Press)

"Bad days and good days"
The next shock was that cancer cells were found during the histological examination after the operation, which had to be treated with chemotherapy. As there were "bad days and good days", as the Princess herself said, public appointments were canceled for her.

Nevertheless, she appeared at the "Trooping the Color" parade in June and shortly afterwards at the Wimbledon tennis tournament. It was recently reported that her first work appointment, which was not public, was to gather her team to kick off the planning for her annual Christmas concert at Westminster Abbey.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Pamela Fidler-Stolz
Pamela Fidler-Stolz
