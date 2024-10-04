Nationwide comparison
Real estate deals in Salzburg remain among the leaders
In collaboration with the real estate experts at IMMOunited, willhaben has once again examined the current transaction figures and sums, top deals, the largest property sales and the most exclusive properties. The second quarter of 2024 was analyzed.
In absolute figures, the most residential property transactions were registered in Graz City (Styria), while Hollabrunn (Lower Austria) recorded the most bookings in relation to the number of inhabitants. However, the fewest transactions per capita were recorded in the Styrian district of Hartberg-Fürstenfeld.
A look at the land register also reveals that the most expensive residential properties were traded in Tyrol, Vienna and Salzburg. According to the survey, the largest property in terms of area in the second quarter of 2024 was sold in Groß-Enzersdorf (Lower Austria) with more than 247,791 square meters.
Ahead in apartments and single-family homes
While the district of Graz-Stadt (389) saw by far the most properties change hands in absolute terms, it is followed by Innsbruck-Land (229), Linz-Stadt (228) and Salzburg-Stadt (225). In relative terms per inhabitant, however, Salzburg falls out of the top ranks. That is why the prices are so proud: a detached house for 12 million euros in the provincial capital means third place nationwide, the most expensive apartment (also in the city) went for 3.5 million euros.
The detached house was also the top property in the entire province. By comparison, the most expensive property in Burgenland was in Eisenstadt, which fetched 760,000 euros, while the most expensive house in Vorarlberg was in Dornbirn for 2.1 million euros. The most expensive building was in Tyrol, where a house in Jochberg fetched 34.7 million euros.
Incidentally, the top value in Salzburg was achieved by an office building costing 17.4 million, which puts it in fifth place overall. Nowhere was more expensive than the deal in Jochberg.
Beaten in the comparison of floor space
In terms of plot size, small Salzburg slips down the rankings: an area of 18,651 square meters in Golling an der Salzach means eighth place. Only the top value in Vorarlberg (18,217 square meters in Egg) was "smaller".
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
