Desire for organic returns after inflation frustration

There has recently been a slight decline in sales due to the Ukraine crisis and the increase in raw material prices. Now the figures are rising again. In the first half of 2024, 1.8% more organic products were purchased than in the previous year. There is increased demand for organic eggs and organic butter in particular, which are currently in short supply in supermarkets. Gangl: "The figures show that organic quality has now become a matter of course for many households." Consumers want organic products in their shopping trolley to focus on animal welfare and support production in their own region.