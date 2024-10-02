Boil-off order
Water from 14 Mühlviertel municipalities contaminated
Bacteria were apparently found today in the drinking water of the 14 municipalities that are supplied with water from the Rodl well. Heavy rainfall after a long drought is suspected to be the cause of the well contamination. The water must now be boiled for at least three minutes for the time being.
Due to bacteriological contamination, the tap water in 14 municipalities in the Mühlviertel must now be boiled for at least three minutes. This affects the drinking water supply of the Mühlviertel district water association, which supplies the municipalities of Walding, Feldkirchen an der Donau, St. Gotthard, Herzogsdorf, Gramastetten, Eidenberg, Kirchschlag, Lichtenberg, Sonnberg, Hellmonsödt, Haibach im Mühlkreis, Altenberg, Alberndorf and Unterweitersdorf.
No drinking water quality
"Based on the results of drinking water samples taken today, it has become apparent that the water quality in the Rodl well is no longer suitable," announced the responsible provincial councillor Stefan Kaineder (Greens). As a result, drinking water quality is currently no longer guaranteed in parts of the supply network for the 14 municipalities mentioned.
The cause of the contamination is believed to be the massive rainfall in recent weeks following a very long dry phase. "The Fernwasserverband has already taken the contaminated Rodl well out of operation and switched to other unaffected and flawless wells and springs. This complete changeover will take a few more days," explains Kaineder.
More samples to be taken
The water board will continue to monitor the situation by taking additional samples and will inform the municipalities and affected water suppliers immediately of any new findings.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.