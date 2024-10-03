Schoolgirl had made up a rape

The specific case: at the end of December, the then 15-year-old girl from Oberland told the police that she had been approached by a man she did not know in front of the ice rink in Feldkirch. After a walk together, she went with him to the nearby apartment. Sitting on the edge of the bed, the stranger began to fondle her and then raped her. The schoolgirl even gave a detailed description of the perpetrator. But she does not know exactly where the alleged tormentor's apartment is located. An investigation is launched, but it comes to nothing.