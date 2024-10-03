Trial in Feldkirch
Schoolgirl had made up a rape
A teenager wanted to make herself important, marched to the police and claimed to have been raped by a stranger. For this lie, she was sentenced to 60 hours of community service at Feldkirch Regional Court.
In contrast to her extremely determined appearance at the police station after the alleged crime, the now 16-year-old schoolgirl was quite meek during the trial when public prosecutor Karin Dragosits reminded her of the implications of her brazen lie: "Rape is not a trivial offense, but a serious accusation. If you had specifically accused a person of rape, you would be sitting here today for the crime of defamation. Furthermore, fabricated rape accusations sometimes undermine the credibility of those who have actually been the victim of such an act."
The specific case: at the end of December, the then 15-year-old girl from Oberland told the police that she had been approached by a man she did not know in front of the ice rink in Feldkirch. After a walk together, she went with him to the nearby apartment. Sitting on the edge of the bed, the stranger began to fondle her and then raped her. The schoolgirl even gave a detailed description of the perpetrator. But she does not know exactly where the alleged tormentor's apartment is located. An investigation is launched, but it comes to nothing.
"My client has made a mistake"
The suspicion that the girl had made up the story was confirmed. The schoolgirl is questioned again. But the alleged victim remains stubbornly silent. During the trial, the defense tried to make a case for the liar: "My client made a mistake. Her parents separated. She wanted attention. But you have to leave the church in the village: The accused has only just turned 16 and is on the cusp of becoming an adult. She can't yet know the criminal dimensions of making a false statement."
Because the pupil is insightful and blameless, the delinquent benefits from diversion in the form of 60 hours of community service. She must now complete these within six months.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.