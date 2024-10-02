Sees similarities
Kickl has rarely spoken like this about Van der Bellen
FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl has struck a completely new tone with regard to Alexander Van der Bellen: the Freedom Party leader sees some similarities with the Federal President and wants to build on these in the upcoming talks with the head of state on Friday.
Democracy and human rights as well as fundamental rights and freedoms are just as important to him as they are to Van der Bellen, said the good-humored FPÖ chairman before the start of his party's committee meetings on Wednesday afternoon. Kickl refrained from crude insults ("senile mummy") this time.
The blue party leaders present did not want to comment on a possible government participation of the FPÖ, which had emerged as the strongest force in the National Council elections.
The day was there to celebrate, they said in unison. Carinthian state leader Erwin Angerer exuded confidence, assuming that a good solution would emerge after a few weeks.
Kickl in search of an exploratory team
Of course, Kickl had few kind words for the potential partners. After the election, the two former mainstream parties had given the impression that the voters had made a mistake: "But the voters were right", emphasized the FPÖ leader, just as they had been in the previous elections. The FPÖ stands for change and was therefore elected.
For the exploratory talks with the other parties, Kickl intends to put together a team on Wednesday that will cover the various subject areas. Corresponding decisions in the presidium and executive board will be communicated in writing.
The FPÖ leader will not make his next statement until after the meeting with Van der Bellen. This is also a question of respect for the Federal President, he said in his statement to the FPÖ Parliamentary Club.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.