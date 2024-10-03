Tyrolean man in court for radical tree pruning

Diversion proposal rejected

The judge ultimately considered an unconditional fine to be appropriate for the guilt and offense. Diversion - as suggested by the defense lawyer - was not possible, if only because the defendant had pleaded "not guilty" and had not shown any remorse. "When he committed the crime, he simply didn't care that he could damage or even destroy other people's property," said the chairwoman. The 55-year-old was sentenced to a fine of 1,200 euros. Not legally binding.