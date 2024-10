The body of Diego Maradona goes to a mausoleum

The body of Argentinian soccer legend Diego Maradona will be placed in a specially erected mausoleum. According to a report in the newspaper "La Nación", a court granted the request of his daughters Dalma and Gianinna Maradona to move the body from the Jardín Bella Vista cemetery on the outskirts of the Argentine capital to the Memorial de Diez mausoleum in the elegant Puerto Madero harbor district of Buenos Aires.