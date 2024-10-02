Floods put the brakes on subway construction!

Is there now a threat of further construction delays?

It was only announced in August 2024 that the opening of the U2 line to Matzleinsdorfer Platz will be postponed until 2030. A whole two years later than planned. Due to "geological challenges" and water ingress. The construction costs have also exploded: the first construction phase of the billion-euro project will cost up to 300 million euros more. And when will the U2 finally run again between Karlsplatz and Schottentor stations? According to Public Transport Councillor Peter Hanke (SPÖ), the U2 should be running continuously again "at the end of October plus maybe two weeks".