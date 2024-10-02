New delay looms
Floods put the brakes on subway construction!
The damage caused by the flooding at the Pilgramgasse U2 construction site is enormous - construction machinery and tunnel excavators have been destroyed and construction work has been halted for the time being.
The floods were a challenge for Vienna. The fact that the city got through the situation well is thanks to the foresighted flood protection of past decades and the swift action of those responsible and emergency units who initiated comprehensive measures.
It was actually thought that the damage to the public transport infrastructure could be kept to a minimum. But now, after more than two weeks of intensive clean-up work, the devastating extent has become apparent. The damage at the Pilgramgasse U2 construction site is enormous!
Massive water ingress despite protective measures
The massive ingress of water destroyed the special construction machinery and vehicles in the shaft at Rechte Wienzeile. A total of 19,000 cubic meters of water entered the construction site on 15 September. The employees had to leave the construction site at the time. The water in the shaft was 10 meters high. The masses of water and sludge had to be pumped out of the shaft and removed for days afterwards. Although a flood protection wall was installed near the Wien River.
But things got even worse: the enormous masses of water from the 1000-year flood also damaged the bed of the Wien River in parts of the U2 construction area. However, an intact river bed is necessary in order to be able to carry out the tunnel work. During the "Krone" local inspection on Wednesday, the last large special machines, such as drilling rigs and tunnel excavators, had just been dismantled and lifted out of the excavation pit with a crane.
Is there now a threat of further construction delays?
It was only announced in August 2024 that the opening of the U2 line to Matzleinsdorfer Platz will be postponed until 2030. A whole two years later than planned. Due to "geological challenges" and water ingress. The construction costs have also exploded: the first construction phase of the billion-euro project will cost up to 300 million euros more. And when will the U2 finally run again between Karlsplatz and Schottentor stations? According to Public Transport Councillor Peter Hanke (SPÖ), the U2 should be running continuously again "at the end of October plus maybe two weeks".
While the recovery work on the machines is in full swing, Wiener Linien is currently working with the construction companies to acquire replacement equipment so that work can be resumed as quickly as possible. The extent of the financial and time-related impact on construction in this section is currently being evaluated. Wiener Linien is working together with the construction companies and MA45 (Wiener Gewässer) to find a solution for rapid repairs in the construction area, it is claimed.
