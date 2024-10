Pacult has to make way: “Have you fallen on your head?”

Peter Pacult has to leave his usual dressing room once again. The reason: Sturm Graz are playing in the Champions League today in the Klagenfurt stadium. Reason enough for krone.at sports boss Michael Fally to meet the head coach after his Austria's morning training session and have a chat with him - including about his team's "move" into the top 6 of the Bundesliga (even though he asks Fally if something has fallen on his head).