New books
Behind the camera with Theo at the reading video shoots
What do a sporty sloth, a quirky Zeus and dangerous pirates have in common? They are all the absolute stars in our new reading videos at www.kidskrone.at
Hello there, dear reading foxes. To shorten the waiting time for our reading pass and the new reading videos, we're taking you behind the camera this month. We'll be starting the new reading year in November and it's going to get really busy. As usual, reading uncle Christian will be presenting two new books from November to September.
One for our ABC reading foxes (6 to 8 years) and one for professional reading foxes (9 to 12 years). If you look closely, you will also discover a password in our video, which you can enter in our passport. If you also get a stamp in your school library, a voucher is waiting for you. So reading is not only fun and smart, you'll also be rewarded.
Dear reading foxes! I'm really looking forward to exciting stories and our great reading pass partners! Oh yes - and don't forget our hands-on sheets!
Lesefuchs Theo
Magic frame discovered
To make the books even more tangible for you, Christian and I set off on our paws. We went to the Friesacher Burghofspiele and the Kärnten Museum camp. There we came across a magic frame. As soon as the curtain rises, characters from our books appear: from a sporty sloth to a quirky Zeus to dangerous pirates who teach you the language of sailors.
But how is a reading video like this actually created? First of all, the books have to be found. Christian and I hide away in libraries and look for the most exciting stories. There are a lot of things to consider when shooting a video, for example: Where do we read and what will the weather be like? Julia and Martin support us with the camera, lighting and direction.
Backstage insights
The images are then edited together, music is added and the right color tone is sought. As you can see, there's a lot of work involved before a reading video is finished. This month we have a "backstage video" for you at www.kidskrone.at! Wave wave wave, your Theo!
Send your entries to the "Kärntner Krone", Krone Platz 1, 9020 Klagenfurt or to theo@krone.at under the keyword THEO
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.