Frontal attack on TV
Lugner widow lashes out at Jacky and Mausi
Now it's getting dirty! Simone Lugner has been fired from Lugner City. In an interview on PULS 4-Frühstücksfernsehen, she says that Jacqueline and mom Mausi are behind her leaving the company. There are also said to be two camps in the house: One is the Lugners, the other is Mausi.
Friends advised Simone Lugner to turn to the media to get her version of this (never-ending) story from herself. Because Lugner City fired her. Managing Director Gerald Friede gave her "the good news". "They have decided to part ways with me and would like to observe the notice period. And so I'm still registered until November 15, but I'll be released immediately," says Lugner in the PULS 4 interview.
"Family" and "Mausi family"
She hadn't actually expected this, but somehow she did: "In hindsight, there was a lot to suggest that this was planned from the start." It was important to know that "you have to separate the family. Into the family and the 'Mausi family'."
Rumms, that sits.
Jacqueline (...) she was also busy at Lugner City. But I never saw her there ...
Simone Lugner
Jacqueline's will be done
But Jacqueline Lugner probably didn't get along with her father's sixth wife either. At least if Simone's statement is to be believed: "There was no friction. No, it was just that it was actually Jacqueline (...) she was also busy at Lugner City. But I never saw her there, except at the meetings for the funeral. I saw her there. And she didn't speak to me or communicate in any way after the funeral either."
"Richard would be disappointed!"
Now she is confronted with being on leave until November 15 and then being left without a job. Would Richard Lugner have allowed the family to assert themselves against his will? For Simone it's clear: "Well, I have to correct you again, not the family! Just Jacqueline! Richard would probably have been very disappointed. And if he'd still been there, it wouldn't have happened..."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.