Rapid in Istanbul
Burgstaller: “I’m still from the old school”
The flight to Istanbul was more stressful for Guido Burgstaller than the start of the Conference League with Basaksehir.The leading man is happy to take a risk for Rapid.
The "Krone" reports from Istanbul
Rapid's charter touched down in Istanbul right on time at 1.01 pm on Tuesday. It was an Airbus A320, a large aircraft with 180 Rapid players. Important for Guido Burgstaller, who kept a straight face in row 9. A torture for him every time.
"I don't get on a small propeller plane anymore," said the 35-year-old, who was only able to smile about his fear of flying once he was on solid ground. "I've experienced too much for that in Germany, where we flew to almost every game. It takes so much energy out of me because I'm so tense. I'd rather travel eight hours by bus or train."
Hard to do in international business, especially not to Istanbul. Where Burgstaller is playing his 44th European Cup match today. His highlight so far? "My goal in the Champions League for Schalke, we had to win," he immediately thinks of his 1-0 in the 2-0 win against Galatasaray in 2018. "Manchester wasn't so nice then." City's journey through the top flight ended with a 7-0 defeat in the round of 16. The year before - despite Burgi's goal - Ajax were the last stop in the quarter-finals of the Europa League.
Highest energy level
What is possible in his last season with Rapid in the smallest European competition? "It's too early for that, I'm still struggling with the new format (note: 36-team league)," laughs the leading man. "I'm just from the old school, with first and second legs. Now you have to play to win everywhere. But nothing can be taken for granted anymore. Anything can happen. You saw that in the qualifiers."
Burgstaller scored four goals and was Rapids' "Mr. European Cup". Recently, his knot also burst in the league. For him, that's irrelevant: "I'm not 22 anymore, I don't stress myself if I don't score. The main thing is that the team is successful."
And he is also taking a risk for them. "I had it in my head that the derby had to go ahead," he says of his premature comeback. "But you never know whether the muscle will tear again." The thigh held up. "But I had sore muscles all over my body afterwards, so I felt really bad."
Now the danger has been averted. He worked hard for 90 minutes against LASK. "It's hard to get to the highest energy level every three days," Burgi knows. But he's ready for today. Otherwise he wouldn't have taken the flight.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.