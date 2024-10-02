Retaliation announced
Israel’s Netanyahu: Iran will “pay” for attack
Following the Iranian missile attack on his country, Israel's head of government Benjamin Netanyahu has announced retaliation. On Wednesday night, Israel once again attacked the Lebanese capital Beirut in its fight against the Hezbollah militia. Iran, meanwhile, warned Israel of a retaliatory strike and threatened a further violent response.
A total of 200 rockets were fired at Israel, but most of them were intercepted.
"Iran made a big mistake tonight and it will pay for it," Netanyahu said about the attacks and announced retaliation. Exactly how this could take place is still unclear.
Attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities possible
However, the New York Times reports, citing US officials, that in one possible scenario Israel could attack Iranian nuclear facilities. In particular, the enrichment facilities in Natanz, the heart of the Iranian program, could be targeted, according to "ntv".
"Powerful attacks"
The Israeli army had announced its intention to continue attacking in the Middle East. "The air force continues to operate at full capacity and tonight we will continue to strike powerfully in the Middle East, as has been the case for the past year," said military spokesman Daniel Hagari on Wednesday. He accused Iran of pushing the Middle East towards "escalation".
Video: Netanyahu announces retaliation
The target was once again the Lebanese capital Beirut. The army attacked "terrorist targets in Beirut", it was announced early on Wednesday morning. The military did not initially provide any details.
One fatality so far
The Iranian missile attacks had no impact on the operational capability of the air force, it said. Almost 200 missiles were fired at Israel, killing at least one person and injuring several others.
Nehammer: "Solidarity unshakeable"
ÖVP Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer condemned Tehran's attacks "in the strongest terms". "We emphatically reject any attempt to call into question our solidarity and partnership with the State of Israel. Our support and our commitment to Israel's security is and remains unshakeable," emphasized Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer late on Tuesday evening.
Vice Chancellor Werner Kogler (Greens) said on "X": "Iran's entry into the war of the terrorist organizations Hamas and Hezbollah through massive rocket attacks against Israel is to be condemned in the strongest possible terms. It takes the region further to the edge of the abyss and threatens security and peace in the world."
Call for ceasefire
The European Union condemns Iran's attack on Israel. "The dangerous cycle of attacks and retaliation threatens to spiral out of control," wrote EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell on Platform X. An immediate ceasefire in the entire region is necessary. EU Council President Charles Michel expressed similar sentiments. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for "a ceasefire".
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
