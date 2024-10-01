Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Champions League

In the starting eleven? Mbappe beckons for a quick comeback

Nachrichten
01.10.2024 22:17

Kylian Mbappé looks set for a quicker comeback than expected after his injury. The Real Madrid star striker was surprisingly called up to the squad of the Spanish soccer record champions for the away game in the Champions League at OSC Lille on Wednesday.

0 Kommentare

The 25-year-old had recently suffered a muscle injury to his left thigh and was initially at risk of missing several weeks. Mbappe was absent from Sunday's derby against Atletico (1:1).

Immediately in the starting eleven?
"He recovered well, very quickly," reported coach Carlo Ancelotti. A decision on whether the Frenchman will be able to play again for the visit to his home country will be made at short notice. And then he could even be in the starting eleven.

Carlo Ancelotti (Bild: APA/AFP/Pierre-Philippe MARCOU)
Carlo Ancelotti
(Bild: APA/AFP/Pierre-Philippe MARCOU)

"If he is 100 percent fit and there is no risk, he will play from the first minute," announced Ancelotti at the press conference ahead of the second game of the new league phase. David Alaba is still out for some time, but it is positive that the ÖFB star has at least started training again after his knee injury.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone Sport
krone Sport
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare

Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,

die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.

Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf