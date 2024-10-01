Champions League
In the starting eleven? Mbappe beckons for a quick comeback
Kylian Mbappé looks set for a quicker comeback than expected after his injury. The Real Madrid star striker was surprisingly called up to the squad of the Spanish soccer record champions for the away game in the Champions League at OSC Lille on Wednesday.
The 25-year-old had recently suffered a muscle injury to his left thigh and was initially at risk of missing several weeks. Mbappe was absent from Sunday's derby against Atletico (1:1).
Immediately in the starting eleven?
"He recovered well, very quickly," reported coach Carlo Ancelotti. A decision on whether the Frenchman will be able to play again for the visit to his home country will be made at short notice. And then he could even be in the starting eleven.
"If he is 100 percent fit and there is no risk, he will play from the first minute," announced Ancelotti at the press conference ahead of the second game of the new league phase. David Alaba is still out for some time, but it is positive that the ÖFB star has at least started training again after his knee injury.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
