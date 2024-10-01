Almost 140 dead already
Hurricane “Helene” becomes a US election campaign issue
The deadly storm "Helene" has become a political issue in the middle of the US election campaign.
Both Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump and his Democratic opponent Kamala Harris took a look at the situation. Trump visited the hard-hit state of Georgia. The Democrat met with representatives of the US Federal Emergency Management Agency (Fema) in the US capital Washington on Monday evening (local time).
Trump directly attacked Harris and the government of US President Joe Biden. Biden was "asleep" and Harris was "campaigning somewhere and looking for money".
Harris plans to travel to the affected region in Georgia on Wednesday. Biden is planning visits to North Carolina and South Carolina on the same day. The US President also wants to see the extent of the damage from the air. "As soon as possible", he also wants to travel to the states of Georgia and Florida, which have also been affected, according to the White House.
"Helene" claimed at least 137 lives
According to US media, "Helene" claimed at least 137 lives in six states in the south-east of the country. The death toll was particularly high in North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia. Georgia and North Carolina are among the so-called swing states that are particularly contested in the US election campaign. In these states, the majority of votes in past elections were sometimes cast for one party and sometimes for the other. The swing states will tip the scales in the presidential election on November 5.
Many are still stuck in their homes
"Helene" has left a trail of devastation in its wake with flooding and strong winds. Hundreds of people were still missing on Tuesday. This is also due to the fact that cell phone reception has collapsed in the affected regions. More than a million people are still without electricity and numerous roads are closed. Many people are still stuck in their homes without enough food. Some areas are so inaccessible that relief supplies have to be delivered by air, reported CNN.
"Helene" made landfall on Thursday evening (local time) as the second-highest category hurricane with wind speeds of up to 225 kilometers per hour on the Gulf Coast in northwest Florida. Later, "Helene" weakened to a tropical storm and moved further north over the Appalachians.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.