Hurricane “Helene” becomes a US election campaign issue

"Helene" claimed at least 137 lives

According to US media, "Helene" claimed at least 137 lives in six states in the south-east of the country. The death toll was particularly high in North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia. Georgia and North Carolina are among the so-called swing states that are particularly contested in the US election campaign. In these states, the majority of votes in past elections were sometimes cast for one party and sometimes for the other. The swing states will tip the scales in the presidential election on November 5.