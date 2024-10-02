Industry weakens
Cement giant Leube expands plants abroad
Urgent reforms are needed in the economy. Those responsible are calling on the future government to act quickly. Industry, trade and construction are weakening. How Salzburg companies are reacting to difficult conditions.
The situation is also difficult for cement giant Leube, with 600 employees at 15 locations and headquarters in Grödig: "We are currently expanding our plants in the Czech Republic," says Managing Director Heimo Berger. A problem for the industry: "In Austria, the residential construction market has virtually come to a standstill." Company bosses like him would also like to see more flexibility in the labor market: "In the Czech Republic, we are currently employing workers from the Philippines for two weeks. Cooperation makes that possible."
Hoping for reforms at Palfinger too
"We can only be competitive globally if the framework conditions are right and performance is rewarded," says Andreas Klausner, CEO of Palfinger Kran, who also hopes that the future government will tackle reforms quickly.
Strong summer for Salzburg Airport
Salzburg Airport can look back on a pleasing summer. Passenger traffic rose by 15.9 percent to 300,000 passengers in July and August. Is there a wish list for the future government? The hope is for good cooperation and less bureaucracy in the transport sector. A slump in international tourism due to political coloration is not expected.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.