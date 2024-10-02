Vorteilswelt
Industry weakens

Cement giant Leube expands plants abroad

Nachrichten
02.10.2024 07:00

Urgent reforms are needed in the economy. Those responsible are calling on the future government to act quickly. Industry, trade and construction are weakening. How Salzburg companies are reacting to difficult conditions. 

The situation is also difficult for cement giant Leube, with 600 employees at 15 locations and headquarters in Grödig: "We are currently expanding our plants in the Czech Republic," says Managing Director Heimo Berger. A problem for the industry: "In Austria, the residential construction market has virtually come to a standstill." Company bosses like him would also like to see more flexibility in the labor market: "In the Czech Republic, we are currently employing workers from the Philippines for two weeks. Cooperation makes that possible."

Hoping for reforms at Palfinger too
"We can only be competitive globally if the framework conditions are right and performance is rewarded," says Andreas Klausner, CEO of Palfinger Kran, who also hopes that the future government will tackle reforms quickly.

Strong summer for Salzburg Airport
Salzburg Airport can look back on a pleasing summer. Passenger traffic rose by 15.9 percent to 300,000 passengers in July and August. Is there a wish list for the future government? The hope is for good cooperation and less bureaucracy in the transport sector. A slump in international tourism due to political coloration is not expected.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Sabine Salzmann
