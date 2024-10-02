Cement giant Leube expands plants abroad

The situation is also difficult for cement giant Leube, with 600 employees at 15 locations and headquarters in Grödig: "We are currently expanding our plants in the Czech Republic," says Managing Director Heimo Berger. A problem for the industry: "In Austria, the residential construction market has virtually come to a standstill." Company bosses like him would also like to see more flexibility in the labor market: "In the Czech Republic, we are currently employing workers from the Philippines for two weeks. Cooperation makes that possible."