“AT-Alert” armed after stormy test

Coordination problems resolved

Despite the generally successful test run, the experts still see a need for adjustments: In the event of an emergency, for example, all relevant information should be bundled at the regional control center, regardless of where a warning is issued, says Reinbacher. After all, it is primarily his institution that people turn to with their questions in the event of an emergency. The cell phone alarm itself is a matter for the authorities, i.e. the state warning center as a service provider for the disaster control authority. However, Reinbacher is convinced that the test phase was used to improve coordination and that the problems will be "solved by the weekend".