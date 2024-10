Young Bulls put on a gala performance against Brest

The Young Bulls showed the big boys how it should be done against Stade Brest. Daniel Beichler's team recorded their second win in the Youth League, defeating the Bretons 5:1 at home in front of the new stand. The home side were already 2:0 up after 24 minutes. Phillip Verhounig scored the brace, although he had Edmund Baidoo to thank for his second goal. The Ghanaian outpaced four opponents and laid the ball off to the Carinthian in the sixteen-yard box, who kept his composure and was lucky with his finish.