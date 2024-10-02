Everything but luxury: the new Lower Austrian state parliament chamber

Concrete is cheaper than glass

In future, MPs will be able to look directly out into the countryside - even if the view will no longer be quite so unobstructed. This is because two thirds of the glass front will be covered. This also saves costs, as concrete is cheaper than the originally calculated triple glazing. The new building is intended to be sustainable, as Karl Wilfing (ÖVP), President of the Provincial Parliament, said at yesterday's presentation. Less glass also means better insulation, and the air conditioning is provided by cooling elements in the ceilings and walls. In future, the plenum will be designed in a traffic circle and will also be barrier-free with ramps.