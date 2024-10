Soldier pointed a loaded pistol at a comrade

The accused (18) has been serving his compulsory military service in the Austrian army at the Schwarzenberg barracks in Salzburg since the beginning of May. And he actually wanted to become a professional soldier. However, an incident that occurred on July 9 will make his military career much more difficult. According to the indictment, the 18-year-old pointed a loaded pistol at a fellow soldier. He himself said at the trial on Tuesday: "I didn't do that, I just played with the safety catch."