"AT-Alert" test alarm
Why your cell phone will emit a loud signal on Saturday
The annual siren test will take place on Saturday. In addition, the "AT-Alert" cell phone disaster warning system will be triggered on a trial basis throughout Austria for the first time. "These test activations will be carried out by the federal states and the Ministry of the Interior," it was announced on Tuesday.
Like the siren test, they take place from around 12 noon to 1 p.m. via cell phone and should "not be misunderstood as actual disaster alerts", citizens are being prepared for the test alert.
Cell phone emits loud acoustic signal
The AT-Alert test run will be visible twice on cell phones on Saturday: a text message will appear on the screen: "Attention test - Austria-wide test triggering of civil protection signals via sirens and test triggering of AT-Alert". The cell phone will also emit a loud acoustic signal as a warning tone.
At the highest alert level, this acoustic alarm cannot be silenced. Anyone who does not want to receive the trial warning must switch their cell phone to flight mode or switch it off, for example while driving a vehicle or at an event, according to a statement from the Ministry of the Interior.
Supplement to the siren warning
AT-Alert is a supplement to the nationwide siren warning system. Authorities can send regional or nationwide warnings via mobile phone operators. The system is based on "Cell Broadcast" mobile radio technology, an independent technology for message transmission. Text messages are sent to cell phones that are logged into the affected area. Possible warnings relate to hazards such as extreme weather events, natural disasters, imminent flooding or forest fires.
Due to the way it works, AT-Alert guarantees complete anonymity, it is emphasized: no personal data is requested or used.
To receive alerts via AT-Alert, it is not necessary to download an app or register. However, a phone with an Android or iOS operating system (version 11 or iOS 17.4 or higher) is required. You should therefore check your device for reception capability and the settings for the individual warning levels.
Highest warning level cannot be deactivated
In addition to the practice and test warning, there are four other warning levels. The highest warning level (emergency alarm) cannot be viewed in the cell phone settings menu. This is activated by default on all cell phones and cannot be deactivated. Older phones that can only receive 2G only receive the highest warning level. If the phone is in flight mode or is completely switched off, no warning is received.
AT-Alert has already proved its worth during the severe weather events in mid-September. According to the Ministry of the Interior, 15 warnings were sent out by the heavily affected federal states of Styria, Burgenland and Lower Austria. The first test phase also ran smoothly. With the launch of the new system, the old "Katwarn" warning system and the associated app will be discontinued.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
