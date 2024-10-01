"Not clever"
Schröcksnadel advises Hirscher not to start in Sölden
Marcel Hirscher returns to the Ski World Cup in just over three weeks' time. However, the man from Salzburg, who will be competing for the Netherlands, is currently in poor health. For this reason, former ÖSV boss Peter Schröcksnadel has advised him not to compete in Sölden.
Marcel Hirscher's appearance on "Sport und Talk im Hangar 7" on ServusTV on Monday evening was eagerly awaited. But it fell through as the 35-year-old was unable to take part due to illness.
"Sölden is one of the most difficult races. It wouldn't be wise to start there," said Schröcksnadel, advising him against taking part. Former ÖSV colleague Reinfried Herbst also sees Val d'Isere (December 14) as possibly the "better" start. "If he starts, he'll be ready. Otherwise he won't start," says Schröcksnadel.
Discussions about wildcard
There had recently been discussions that the exemption decided in July for returnees who, according to the FIS rankings, are not actually immediately eligible to compete in the World Cup might not come into effect for the entire season after all.
"You can only congratulate him on that"
The eight-time overall World Cup winner is about to make his comeback after a break of several years. In future, however, Hirscher will not be racing for red-white-red, but for "Oranje".
"I'm certainly not indifferent. Baumann also started for Germany. I understand it because he wants a new environment. I totally understand that, he made the right move," says Schröcksnadel about Hirscher's change of nation. "His coaches are ready for him and he won't be distracted. He has freed himself and you can only congratulate him on that."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.