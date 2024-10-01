Vorteilswelt
"Where's the rest of her?"

Fans horrified by skinny Christina Aguilera

Nachrichten
01.10.2024 09:17

Christina Aguilera has lost quite a lot of weight in recent months. Too much? A TikTok video showing the singer at an event is currently causing great horror among fans.

In the TikTok clip, which is currently causing a furor online, Christina Aguilera can be seen in a black outfit with her blonde hair tied back in a high ponytail. The footage was taken on the sidelines of her performance at Barry's WeHo in Hollywood.

"Where did the rest of her go?"
However, it's not the 43-year-old's look that stands out, but her extremely slim figure. The singer, who stormed the charts at the end of the 90s with "Genie in a Bottle", looks thinner than ever before.

This doesn't leave fans indifferent either. Numerous comments quickly piled up next to the TikTok clip, including: "She's soooo skinny now", "Oh my God, what has she done?", "Anorexia? That looks horrible" or "I loved her, but where did the rest of her go?"

Slimmed down with Ozempic?
Many fans speculated in the comments as to how the singer's extreme weight loss could have come about. "I'm Ozempic in a Bottle", joked one TikTok user in reference to X-Tina's biggest hit.

Is Christina Aguilera far too thin? Fans are worried about the singer. (Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Tommaso Boddi)
Is Christina Aguilera far too thin? Fans are worried about the singer.
(Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Tommaso Boddi)

Other fans even doubted whether it could be Aguilera in the footage. "This is never Christina," wrote one fan. Another was horrified: "I didn't even recognize her!" Others wrote that they had mistaken Aguilera for Gwen Stefani.

"I don't give a damn ..."
Just a few weeks ago, Christina Aguilera spoke in an interview with "Glamour" magazine about how she was fed up with people talking about her figure for her entire career.

This is how Christina Aguilera looked just over a year ago. (Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Randy Shropshire)
This is how Christina Aguilera looked just over a year ago.
(Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Randy Shropshire)

"I don't give a damn what people say - it's all about other people," the singer scolded. She continued: "I've matured and I don't give a shit what your opinion is!"

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Daniela Altenweisl
Daniela Altenweisl
