Conference League
Rapid opponents: Erdogan’s toy is a mystery
Basaksehir, Rapid's starting opponents in the Conference League, are of little interest apart from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. But there is praise from former Austrian footballer Veli Kavlak.
"How many fans are expected?" The first question Robert Klauß asks Turkish experts. Sure, Basaksehir, i.e. the team, has dissected and analyzed Rapids' coach on video. But the environment is puzzling.
Because Rapids' first opponent tomorrow in the Conference League is not a typical Turkish club. "They have spectators, not fans," confirms Veli Kavlak. The ex-Rapidler is now U19 coach of former club Besiktas, lives in Istanbul and knows Basaksehir: "The club is well organized, the coach is very disciplined. You can work there in peace." That's why nobody is upset about the kick-off at 5.30 pm local time. Basaksehir are hardly interested ...
... except President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Until 2014, the club was an operating team of the Istanbul city administration. Then Erdogan discovered Basaksehir as a "toy". Suddenly the airport, the hospital chain and the waterworks had to sponsor the club. Erdogan himself was allowed to score a hat-trick for Basaksehir in a celebrity match, live on TV of course - since then, his shirt number 12 has no longer been assigned.
You can hardly get more retort club than that. Money doesn't play a role, and the club even became champions in 2020 with former stars such as Robinho and Demba Ba. "The club is popular with players," nods Kavlak. The money arrives on time - which is not a given in Turkey. "But they also do a good job, even with the youngsters," says Kavlak.
High-caliber players in the squad
Transfer spending is therefore manageable - which is atypical for Turkey. This summer it was 2.7 million euros. Rapid spent more, but also took in more. Nevertheless, there are top-class players in the squad of "FC Erdogan", which has been a regular in Europe for years. First and foremost, of course, striker Piatek, once worth 35 million euros to Milan. The Pole also scored against Austria at the EURO. Basaksehir's top scorer, however, is Brasilo Figueiredo.
"They have really good individual players," says Klauß, knowing that the toughest opponent in the league phase awaits tomorrow. Copenhagen will host Rapid at home. Kavlak is confident that his former club will win. He doesn't know whether there will be more than 3000 spectators. He wants to be there himself. Just like 500 Rapid fans.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.