Rapid opponents: Erdogan’s toy is a mystery

High-caliber players in the squad

Transfer spending is therefore manageable - which is atypical for Turkey. This summer it was 2.7 million euros. Rapid spent more, but also took in more. Nevertheless, there are top-class players in the squad of "FC Erdogan", which has been a regular in Europe for years. First and foremost, of course, striker Piatek, once worth 35 million euros to Milan. The Pole also scored against Austria at the EURO. Basaksehir's top scorer, however, is Brasilo Figueiredo.