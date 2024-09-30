Analysis after the election
Not much left for the ÖVP in Upper Austria
For the second time, the FPÖ turned the color theory in our federal state. The blue party also wants first place in the next state election in 2027 - but this could prove difficult, as even the party manager admits.
Things couldn't be going better for the Freedom Party: When the first valid results came in within the party at around 3 p.m. on election day and it was clear that this election would definitely go to the Freedom Party, the beer bottles were already being opened. However, despite all the joy when looking at the current election results and the future, Deputy Governor and FPÖ Chairman Manfred Haimbuchner warns against too much euphoria: "We know what it's like to be among the winners, but we also know what it's like to lose."
FPÖ aims for the LH seat in 2027
It is clear that the FPÖ wants the seat of provincial governor in the next state election in 2027. However, it won't be that easy, admits state managing director Hubert Schreiber in an interview with the "Krone" newspaper: The ÖVP has enormous power in rural structures. Almost everywhere there are ÖVP mayors who do everything they can to ensure that the ÖVP is at the forefront of the provincial governor's party.
"You shouldn't underestimate that under any circumstances, and you have to leave the church in the village," says Schreiner, adding: "But if you look at the results of the last few years and the EU elections, we can certainly see ourselves on a par with the ÖVP."
Federal elections are not comparable with state elections. State elections are about completely different issues.
Florian Hiegelsberger, ÖVP
Bild: Dostal Harald/Markus Wenzel
The Freedom Party's victory party ran late into the night in Linz's Klosterhof on Sunday. And in Upper Austria, too, the party stuck to its old tradition of the blue free Monday - so there were no interviews.
In concrete terms, according to the provisional, unofficial final results, the FPÖ was the strongest party in 263 Upper Austrian municipalities. The ÖVP, on the other hand, only in 156 municipalities. The black center is and remains the Mühlviertel - see also our graphic on the left.
SPÖ bastions held - for the time being
The ÖVP is of the opinion that federal elections are not comparable with regional elections. According to state party secretary Florian Hiegelsberger, state elections are about completely different issues. The Reds, who were at least able to hold on to their bastions in the Inner Salzkammergut (such as Obertraun, Gosau or Bad Goisern) as well as the cities of Steyr and Linz (see also p. 18), take a similar view. For the time being.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.