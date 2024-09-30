Not much left for the ÖVP in Upper Austria

Things couldn't be going better for the Freedom Party: When the first valid results came in within the party at around 3 p.m. on election day and it was clear that this election would definitely go to the Freedom Party, the beer bottles were already being opened. However, despite all the joy when looking at the current election results and the future, Deputy Governor and FPÖ Chairman Manfred Haimbuchner warns against too much euphoria: "We know what it's like to be among the winners, but we also know what it's like to lose."