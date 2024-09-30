Petrol station robbery: “Voice told me to do it”

Money for cigarettes

The motive - albeit under the influence of her mental illness - was financial hardship, according to the public prosecutor: "She had been out of work for some time and had consumed large quantities of cigarettes." It remains a mystery why she stabbed an employee during the second robbery, even though she gave her all the money without resistance. "I don't understand why. If things had gone badly, she would have taken a five-year-old child's mummy," says the visibly scarred victim, who no longer works at the petrol station and is undergoing psychiatric treatment. She had "the urge to stab someone", said the accused rather casually.