“Family Park” sets its sights on a spooky fall
If you're in the country during the fall vacations, you should stop by the Family Park. The biggest spooky party in Austria is taking place there. Halloween" is celebrated for a total of 13 days to scare away the evil spirits.
No new records were set due to the hot summer, but from the start of the season in mid-March to date we have had very constant visitor numbers and are already slightly above the previous year's level. We have also seen an increase in the number of groups. On the one hand, more schools from home and abroad came by, and on the other, more clubs and companies," says Lisa Wagner-Körmendi, Head of Marketing at the Family Park in St. Margarethen, drawing a very positive interim balance.
In order to increase the number of visitors by the end of the season, Austria's largest leisure and amusement park has a lot to offer its guests in the fall. The highlight will be the traditional Halloween celebrations, which will take place for ten days from October 25 to November 3 under the motto "Filippo's Scary Party".
Soft opening for the first time
All scary fans who can't get enough of letting off steam in a spooky atmosphere can get in the mood for the country's biggest ghost party the weekend before for the first time. From October 18 to 20, the Family Park invites you to a soft opening every day from 10 am. All visitors can have artistic designs conjured up on their faces by make-up witches, take part in spooky walking acts and experience that pure goosebump feeling in the Nightmare Manor haunted house.
From October 25, guests can also look forward to a daily evening show with trapeze acrobatics, singing and dancing and the comedy duo "Mustache Brothers". In addition to magician Patrik Kulo and master pumpkin carver Alex Neumayer, who will be exhibiting his spooky exhibits, a puppet artist with his cheeky skeleton will also be taking part this year.
