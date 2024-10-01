“Family Park” sets its sights on a spooky fall

No new records were set due to the hot summer, but from the start of the season in mid-March to date we have had very constant visitor numbers and are already slightly above the previous year's level. We have also seen an increase in the number of groups. On the one hand, more schools from home and abroad came by, and on the other, more clubs and companies," says Lisa Wagner-Körmendi, Head of Marketing at the Family Park in St. Margarethen, drawing a very positive interim balance.