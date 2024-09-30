‘Fortnite’ maker Epic sues Google and Samsung

Protection against potentially infected apps

Originally introduced as an optional setting, the "Auto Blocker" is intended to prevent users from downloading potentially virus-infected apps. According to Epic, the function has been activated by default for several months. Samsung is also deliberately making it difficult for users to switch it off. This suggests to users that the app stores of alternative providers are inferior, said Epic boss Tim Sweeney. "Google pretends to protect users by saying you shouldn't install apps from unknown sources. But Google knows what Fortnite is because they've distributed it in the past."