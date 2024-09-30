Conspiracy allegations
‘Fortnite’ maker Epic sues Google and Samsung
The game developer Epic Games - known in particular for the multiplayer hit "Fortnite" - wants to sue Google and Samsung in the USA for an alleged conspiracy to hinder the competition.
The South Korean smartphone manufacturer's "Auto Blocker" security function is intended to prevent users from downloading software for Google's Android operating system from sources other than the Alphabet subsidiary's app store, the "Fortnite" developer announced on Monday.
The "Auto Blocker" is intended to undermine a US ruling from December 2023, which is expected to force Google to grant third-party providers more freedom in the distribution of their products. Samsung emphasized that it intends to "vigorously contest Epic Games' unfounded claims". Google was initially unavailable for comment.
Protection against potentially infected apps
Originally introduced as an optional setting, the "Auto Blocker" is intended to prevent users from downloading potentially virus-infected apps. According to Epic, the function has been activated by default for several months. Samsung is also deliberately making it difficult for users to switch it off. This suggests to users that the app stores of alternative providers are inferior, said Epic boss Tim Sweeney. "Google pretends to protect users by saying you shouldn't install apps from unknown sources. But Google knows what Fortnite is because they've distributed it in the past."
Google charges up to 30 percent commission for third-party programs sold via the App Store. After a US court found the company to have an illegal monopoly in December 2023, a follow-up trial is being held to discuss a possible relaxation of the App Store rules. Epic is also at loggerheads with US iPhone provider Apple over similar practices. The European Union (EU) has now become involved in this dispute and is investigating possible violations of EU law by Apple.
