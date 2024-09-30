New scheduled flight from Innsbruck to Madrid

Delight for domestic tourism

Spain has also developed very well over the last few years as a market of origin for guests who want to come to the Tyrol. This means that the two weekly flight connections are also of interest to local tourism. "The inclusion of Innsbruck in the Iberia network is a clear sign of the growing importance of our airport. The connection to the international hub in Madrid boosts tourism and opens up new economic opportunities. This will once again strengthen Tyrol's position in international competition. In addition, the new flight connection creates potential for increased trade relations and cultural exchange," says a delighted Mario Gerber, Tyrolean Minister of Tourism and Economic Affairs.