From December
New scheduled flight from Innsbruck to Madrid
Innsbruck Airport will have one more destination this winter. The Spanish airline Iberia will be connecting Innsbruck with Madrid twice a week from December. Each aircraft has space for around 180 passengers.
Between December 1, 2024 and March 26, 2025, Iberia will be offering direct scheduled flights from Tyrol to the Spanish capital Madrid on Wednesdays and Sundays for the first time. A modern Airbus A320NEO with space for around 180 passengers will be used.
Europe's highest capital
"The two weekly direct connections on Wednesdays and Sundays are ideal for a city visit to the attractive Spanish capital," emphasizes Innsbruck Airport. With more than three million inhabitants, Madrid is Europe's highest capital and the seat of the Spanish royal family, as well as a renowned cultural and university city.
Delight for domestic tourism
Spain has also developed very well over the last few years as a market of origin for guests who want to come to the Tyrol. This means that the two weekly flight connections are also of interest to local tourism. "The inclusion of Innsbruck in the Iberia network is a clear sign of the growing importance of our airport. The connection to the international hub in Madrid boosts tourism and opens up new economic opportunities. This will once again strengthen Tyrol's position in international competition. In addition, the new flight connection creates potential for increased trade relations and cultural exchange," says a delighted Mario Gerber, Tyrolean Minister of Tourism and Economic Affairs.
Flight tickets can be purchased from a price of 119 euros per direction (when purchasing a return ticket).
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.