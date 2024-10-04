Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Get your tickets now!

Minus 25 percent on “The Christmas Gospel”

Nachrichten
04.10.2024 06:00

The most wonderful time of the year is approaching: this year, "The Christmas Gospel" will once again create a special atmosphere with Christmas sounds during Advent. From November 24 to December 22 inclusive, they will be touring throughout Austria. Tickets are 25 percent off in the Krone ticket store!

0 Kommentare

Gospel combines classical music and modern soul ballads with a lot of feeling and temperament. "The Christmas Gospel" enchants with the best voices of the southern states of the USA and brings the soul of gospel music directly to Austria.

The concert experience at Christmas (Bild: Starlight Concerts)
The concert experience at Christmas
(Bild: Starlight Concerts)
Seven dates take place in the magnificent Karlskirche in Vienna. (Bild: Starlight Concerts)
Seven dates take place in the magnificent Karlskirche in Vienna.
(Bild: Starlight Concerts)

Atmospheric program
Look forward to world-famous gospel classics such as "Oh Happy Day", "Amazing Grace" and "When the Saints", presented in a rousing performance that captures the contemplative joy of the Christmas season.

All dates at a glance

24.11.2024Bärnbach, Volkshaus
30.11.2024Linz, Mariendom Linz
01.12.2024Graz, Rein Abbey
04.12.2024Klagenfurt, Klagenfurt Cathedral
05.12.2024

Villach, Maria Landskron Church

06. - 07.12.2024Vienna, Karlskirche
10.12.2024Eisenstadt, Cathedral of St. Martin
11.12.2024Krems, Wachau Cathedral
13. - 14.12.2024Vienna, Karlskirche
17.12.2024Tulln, St. Stephen's Parish
18.12.2024Salzburg, St. Andrä parish church
19.12.2024Leoben, Church of Leoben-Donawitz
20. - 22.12.2024Vienna, Karlskirche


KRONEDEAL: Get your exclusive -25% discount in the Krone ticket store at ticket.krone.at until October 9th !

Christmas joy with the deal of the week
Experience pure goosebump moments and let the heart-wrenching power of gospel put you in the festive mood.

All information and dates can be found at www.ticketkrone.at. There you can get the coveted tickets for the top events at a 25 percent discount for a short time.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf