Minus 25 percent on “The Christmas Gospel”
The most wonderful time of the year is approaching: this year, "The Christmas Gospel" will once again create a special atmosphere with Christmas sounds during Advent. From November 24 to December 22 inclusive, they will be touring throughout Austria. Tickets are 25 percent off in the Krone ticket store!
Gospel combines classical music and modern soul ballads with a lot of feeling and temperament. "The Christmas Gospel" enchants with the best voices of the southern states of the USA and brings the soul of gospel music directly to Austria.
Atmospheric program
Look forward to world-famous gospel classics such as "Oh Happy Day", "Amazing Grace" and "When the Saints", presented in a rousing performance that captures the contemplative joy of the Christmas season.
All dates at a glance
|24.11.2024
|Bärnbach, Volkshaus
|30.11.2024
|Linz, Mariendom Linz
|01.12.2024
|Graz, Rein Abbey
|04.12.2024
|Klagenfurt, Klagenfurt Cathedral
|05.12.2024
Villach, Maria Landskron Church
|06. - 07.12.2024
|Vienna, Karlskirche
|10.12.2024
|Eisenstadt, Cathedral of St. Martin
|11.12.2024
|Krems, Wachau Cathedral
|13. - 14.12.2024
|Vienna, Karlskirche
|17.12.2024
|Tulln, St. Stephen's Parish
|18.12.2024
|Salzburg, St. Andrä parish church
|19.12.2024
|Leoben, Church of Leoben-Donawitz
|20. - 22.12.2024
|Vienna, Karlskirche
