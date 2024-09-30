Vorteilswelt
Fire in the cellar

Fire in Voitsberg: Alarm system woke residents

Nachrichten
30.09.2024 11:12

Shortly before three o'clock in the morning, the sirens sounded in the Voitsberg area. A fire had broken out in the cellar of a detached house. Fortunately, the alarm system, which sounded due to the power failure, woke the residents in time. They were able to get to safety with their five-year-old granddaughter.

0 Kommentare

At around 02.45 a.m., there was a lot of smoke in the cellar of the detached house. A so-called domestic waterworks is believed to have overheated due to a technical defect and subsequently caught fire. Fortunately, the alarm system went off due to the subsequent power failure and woke the occupants of the house.

The domestic waterworks, which had started to burn, were taken outside by the fire department. (Bild: FF Voitsberg)
The domestic waterworks, which had started to burn, were taken outside by the fire department.
(Bild: FF Voitsberg)

The grandparents (63 and 69 years old) and their five-year-old granddaughter immediately went outside and notified the emergency services. The Voitsberg and Krems bei Voitsberg fire departments (25 people and eight vehicles) extinguished the fire, and a breathing apparatus unit also removed the affected appliance from the cellar.

As a precautionary measure, the 63-year-old occupant of the house was taken to hospital in Voitsberg by the Red Cross for medical clarification. The damage caused is still unclear.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Steirerkrone
Steirerkrone
