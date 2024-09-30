"Red man walking"
Ten Hag counted out after “disgrace” against Tottenham
For coach Erik ten Hag, the coming days at Manchester United are becoming more uncomfortable again. The pressure on the controversial Dutchman is likely to increase after his team's dismal performance in the 3-0 home defeat against Tottenham on Sunday.
The record English soccer champions and former Champions League winners have now gone three games without a win. Ten Hag, who extended his contract until 2026 in July, was unimpressed.
Porto await in the Europa League
He himself is not worried about his future, said the 54-year-old after the defeat against Spurs. Everyone was aware that the development process would take some time. "It's not good enough," Ten Hag admitted. His team must do better in the next game. On Thursday, the Red Devils continue their Europa League campaign at FC Porto in Portugal. Commentators in England agree that this could be one of Ten Hag's last appearances as head coach of Man United.
Will Southgate take over?
"Red Man Walking" was the headline in the tabloid newspaper "Sun", alluding to the US film "Dead Man Walking", after the club slipped to twelfth place in the Premier League. Former Manchester star Gary Neville described the performance in his role as Sky pundit as an "absolute disgrace". The pressure on the coach will now increase. "It's going to be brutal. It was a bad day for Ten Hag, a very bad day." Former England team boss Gareth Southgate has been mentioned in the press as a possible successor. Former star striker Ruud van Nistelrooy and ex-Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel have also been mentioned.
Against Tottenham, United had suffered several low blows - and malice from the opposing fans. After just three minutes, a solo run by Micky van de Ven across half the pitch led to the visitors taking the lead through Brennan Johnson. Manchester captain Bruno Fernandes was shown the red card for a foul (42'), a somewhat harsh decision. After that, things continued to go downhill for the home side. When numerous fans left the stadium early after Dominic Solanke (77) made it 3-0, Tottenham fans chanted "Is there a fire alarm?".
Ten Hag has been in charge at Old Trafford since July 2022. Last season, winning the FA Cup in the final against Manchester City saved him from a possible early exit. The 20-time champions finished a historically poor eighth in the Premier League. Nevertheless, the club extended the Dutchman's contract.
600 million does not bring the hoped-for success
In the summer, Manchester United again spent around 230 million euros on players such as Matthijs de Ligt, Leny Yoro and Joshua Zirkzee. Under Ten Hag, Man United have now spent a total of 600 million euros on transfers. Only Chelsea have spent more in this period. However, critics say that there is not enough quality for a top team. The fact that Ten Hag is relying on some players he already knows from his time at Ajax Amsterdam (2017-2022) is also viewed critically.
He himself was unimpressed. "We all decided together in the summer, with the owners and the management, to move on together. We knew that it would take time," Ten Hag emphasized. "We're all in the same boat - the owners, the management, the coaches and the players."
