Ten Hag counted out after “disgrace” against Tottenham

Will Southgate take over?

"Red Man Walking" was the headline in the tabloid newspaper "Sun", alluding to the US film "Dead Man Walking", after the club slipped to twelfth place in the Premier League. Former Manchester star Gary Neville described the performance in his role as Sky pundit as an "absolute disgrace". The pressure on the coach will now increase. "It's going to be brutal. It was a bad day for Ten Hag, a very bad day." Former England team boss Gareth Southgate has been mentioned in the press as a possible successor. Former star striker Ruud van Nistelrooy and ex-Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel have also been mentioned.