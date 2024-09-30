Secret visit to the studio
Does Prince Harry now have a love tattoo for Meghan?
Prince Harry's mysterious visit to a well-known New York celebrity tattoo studio raises questions. Did he get a love tattoo for Meghan? Or the children's initials?
The 40-year-old Duke of Sussex was spotted in a celebrity tattoo store in Manhattan's Lower East Side last week during a trip to New York.
Over an hour at the tattoo artist
The royal spent over an hour at the popular celebrity studio "East Side Ink", where Hollywood celebrities such as Chris Hemsworth, Robert Downey Jr, Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans have been immortalized by renowned tattoo artist Joshua Lord.
Well guarded
The visit, accompanied by a security team in gray polo shirts and dark green pants, raises questions: What did Prince Harry get pierced during this time? Insiders are keeping a low profile and his PR team has not yet issued a statement. But the guesswork surrounding his supposed new tattoo is in full swing.
Love tattoo for Meghan?
There is a lot of speculation. Has Harry had a symbol of his love for Meghan Markle tattooed on him? A date or a quote that represents his relationship with his family? Or perhaps a motif reflecting his recent projects and charitable activities in the USA? There is also speculation that he is honoring his two children - Archie and Lilibet.
Will the secret be revealed?
Whatever it is, Prince Harry is proving once again that he likes to do his own thing and is always full of surprises. One thing is for sure: the rumor mill will probably continue to churn for a while until the secret of his mysterious tattoo is revealed.
Prince Harry was in New York on business to give a speech at the Clinton Global Initiative about the dangers of social media for young people, as well as visiting a horror cabinet with Jimmy Fallon for his show.
Chase 2023
Duchess Meghan did not accompany her husband. A dramatic incident occurred during a trip to New York together in spring 2023. The ducal couple reported that they and Meghan's mother Doria Ragland were involved in a "near-disastrous car chase" with paparazzi after an event, which could have ended "fatally".
According to the New York Post, that may be why Harry was guarded by an NYPD officer this time.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
