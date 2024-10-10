Tickets & Heli-flights
Automatically saved draft
Speed, excitement and adrenaline at the Central European Rally! From October 17 to 20, the motorsport highlight will take place in three European countries: the Czech Republic, Austria and Germany. We have reserved the best tickets for the special stages as well as seats in the helicopter for you. Play right here!
Fans of spectacular motorsport fun will get their money's worth in October: from October 17 to 20 at the Central European Rally, which is taking place for the second time this year and is also a round of the World Rally Championship! The rally starts on Thursday in Prague, before the WRC stars Ogier, Neuville & Co. set course for Upper Austria on Saturday!
The "Beyond Borders" special stage is a hot tip: a hilltop jump that can be seen perfectly from the spectator point on a slope. What an adventure! With the final stages in Germany, there are a total of 18 special stages to experience.
Austria and the "Krone" are fired up for the rally!
As soon as the horsepower cars on the Austrian side are racing for the best time, we from the "OÖ-Krone" and the crowds of spectators along the routes and at the hotspots will be giving their all to spur the drivers on to top performances.
Visit us in the fan zones in Unter Harmansedt and Kollerschlag! We also have very special prizes for our readers. We are giving away
- 10x2 rally passes
Access to all spectator points (standing room) on all days incl. service park (except Super Special Stages)
- 2x2 VIP passes for October 19
Exclusive access to the VIP area "Schärdinger Innviertel" in Unter Harmansedt, access to VIP guests on the stage, parking nearby, open bar (food, beer, non-alcoholic drinks), tour of the WRC teams and backstage tours in the service park, visit to the rally headquarters
- 1x2 seats for a helicopter sightseeing flight on 19.10. in Kollerschlag
Simply select your favorite prize in the form below, fill in your details and you will be entered into the prize draw. All information about the rally, the program and the spectator points at: www.centraleuropeanrally.eu/de. Participation is possible until October 8 at 9 am.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.