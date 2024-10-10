Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Tickets &amp; Heli-flights

Automatically saved draft

Nachrichten
10.10.2024 09:23

Speed, excitement and adrenaline at the Central European Rally! From October 17 to 20, the motorsport highlight will take place in three European countries: the Czech Republic, Austria and Germany. We have reserved the best tickets for the special stages as well as seats in the helicopter for you. Play right here!

0 Kommentare

Fans of spectacular motorsport fun will get their money's worth in October: from October 17 to 20 at the Central European Rally, which is taking place for the second time this year and is also a round of the World Rally Championship! The rally starts on Thursday in Prague, before the WRC stars Ogier, Neuville & Co. set course for Upper Austria on Saturday!

The "Beyond Borders" special stage is a hot tip: a hilltop jump that can be seen perfectly from the spectator point on a slope. What an adventure! With the final stages in Germany, there are a total of 18 special stages to experience.

Spectacular drives for motorsport fans (Bild: ADAC Motorsport)
Spectacular drives for motorsport fans
(Bild: ADAC Motorsport)

Austria and the "Krone" are fired up for the rally!
As soon as the horsepower cars on the Austrian side are racing for the best time, we from the "OÖ-Krone" and the crowds of spectators along the routes and at the hotspots will be giving their all to spur the drivers on to top performances.

As a winner, you will also be allowed into the service park. (Bild: Burkhard Kasan)
As a winner, you will also be allowed into the service park.
(Bild: Burkhard Kasan)
Visit us in the crown fan zones. (Bild: ADAC Motorsport)
Visit us in the crown fan zones.
(Bild: ADAC Motorsport)

Visit us in the fan zones in Unter Harmansedt and Kollerschlag! We also have very special prizes for our readers. We are giving away

  • 10x2 rally passes
    Access to all spectator points (standing room) on all days incl. service park (except Super Special Stages)
  • 2x2 VIP passes for October 19
    Exclusive access to the VIP area "Schärdinger Innviertel" in Unter Harmansedt, access to VIP guests on the stage, parking nearby, open bar (food, beer, non-alcoholic drinks), tour of the WRC teams and backstage tours in the service park, visit to the rally headquarters
  • 1x2 seats for a helicopter sightseeing flight on 19.10. in Kollerschlag

Simply select your favorite prize in the form below, fill in your details and you will be entered into the prize draw. All information about the rally, the program and the spectator points at: www.centraleuropeanrally.eu/de. Participation is possible until October 8 at 9 am.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf