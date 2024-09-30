Last British coal-fired power station closes

Secretary of State for Energy: "New era of good jobs"

Coal workers can be proud that they have powered the country for more than 140 years, said Energy Secretary Michael Shanks from the Social Democratic Labor Party, which has been in government since the beginning of July. "The coal era may be ending, but a new era of good jobs in the energy sector is only just beginning for our country." These include wind power and new technologies such as CO2 capture and storage.