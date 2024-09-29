Clear number one: Ludwig has a good laugh in Vienna

Vienna elects municipal council in 2025

The federal capital itself is now likely to come into focus relatively quickly. This is because the municipal council will be elected in a year's time in red-pink governed Vienna. There have been few forecasts for this election so far, which is also likely to change soon. In 2020, the SPÖ came in slightly down at just under 42%, while the Greens and NEOS made gains. The Blue Party plummeted to just under 8 percent of the vote, while the ÖVP doubled to more than 20 percent.