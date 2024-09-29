FPÖ wins in a row – only one district remained black

Even Hartberg-Fürstenfeld falls to the FPÖ

But even the district of Hartberg-Fürstenfeld, which is considered "the" black heartland, is blue this time: the FPÖ achieved 36.1 percent, the ÖVP 35.4 percent. In the Deutschlandsberg district, all 15 municipalities are now in FPÖ hands! Here, the Freedom Party received almost 40 percent of the vote district-wide, as well as in the district of Leibnitz. As in previous elections, it is noticeable that the FPÖ achieved excellent results, especially in the southern Styrian wine-growing region, i.e. in the border region with Slovenia: Ehrenhausen, Leutschach, Oberhaag, Gamlitz, Straß - everywhere there are more than 40 percent for the FPÖ.