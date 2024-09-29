A look at the regions
FPÖ wins in a row – only one district remained black
A survey of Styria shows: The FPÖ is number 1 in almost all Styrian districts, only south-eastern Styria has just remained in the black. Overall, the ÖVP holds slightly more strongholds than the SPÖ. There is a curious stalemate in Söchau - and Ausseerland is once again dancing in line.
The closest election result in the state was in Söchau, a municipality that will become part of Fürstenfeld at the end of the year following a merger: The FPÖ and ÖVP each received 330 votes here - the only draw in Styria.
In many places, the result was clearer. The pendulum often swung towards the FPÖ. The blue gains are usually almost identical to the losses of the ÖVP, which was unable to maintain its dream results from 2019. In Wenigzell and Klöch, the absolute majority, i.e. a result above the 50 percent mark, was defended.
Even Hartberg-Fürstenfeld falls to the FPÖ
But even the district of Hartberg-Fürstenfeld, which is considered "the" black heartland, is blue this time: the FPÖ achieved 36.1 percent, the ÖVP 35.4 percent. In the Deutschlandsberg district, all 15 municipalities are now in FPÖ hands! Here, the Freedom Party received almost 40 percent of the vote district-wide, as well as in the district of Leibnitz. As in previous elections, it is noticeable that the FPÖ achieved excellent results, especially in the southern Styrian wine-growing region, i.e. in the border region with Slovenia: Ehrenhausen, Leutschach, Oberhaag, Gamlitz, Straß - everywhere there are more than 40 percent for the FPÖ.
Only the district of Südoststeiermark remained very narrowly in ÖVP hands: 36.7 percent (to 36.5 percent for the FPÖ). The People's Party also remains ahead in the towns of Feldbach and Bad Radkersburg. This was also achieved in Murau, Hartberg and Fürstenfeld - a little balm on deep black wounds. A ray of hope for state governor Christopher Drexler: in his home municipality of Passail, the ÖVP achieved 40 percent.
The SPÖ lost almost all of its strongholds
The SPÖ suffered a string of bitter defeats in its strongholds. Leoben, Bruck, Kapfenberg, Trofaiach, Mürzzuschlag, Knittelfeld, Judenburg, Zeltweg, Liezen, Leibnitz, Bärnbach, Voitsberg, Deutschlandsberg: the list of towns in deep red at municipal level, where voters defected to the Freedom Party in droves this time, is long. Even in Weiz, the FPÖ is just ahead of the SPÖ with 26.7 percent and 25.6 percent. Strikingly, in Kindberg, where a new federal accommodation for asylum seekers caused a stir and fierce opposition from the FPÖ, the blue victory was comparatively moderate at 31%.
The example of Köflach shows just how much voters differ in the individual ballots: Here, ÖVP mayor Helmut Linhart has a comfortable absolute majority in the municipal council, but yesterday the People's Party plummeted to third place.
The SPÖ is the strongest force in just six municipalities: Eisenerz, Wildalpen, Vordernberg, Selzthal, Landl and Altenmarkt near St. Gallen - all Social Democratic strongholds.
A frequently underestimated factor in Styria is the large district of Graz-Umgebung: politically, it ticks completely differently to the provincial capital of Graz - as was also the case this time. The FPÖ is the clear number 1 here with 32.7 percent. The Freedom Party also scored big victories in the economically extremely strong growth municipalities of Premstätten, Feldkirchen, Kalsdorf and Lieboch with results above 30 percent.
The leading hospital in Liezen hardly influenced the election
Once again, the Ausseerland region danced out of the largely homogeneous line-up: in Altaussee, for example, the three major parties are almost on a par, with the FPÖ only coming in at number 3. A striking aspect of the lead hospital issue in the Liezen district: the FPÖ won in Rottenmann (which lost a hospital) and in Stainach-Pürgg (which gained a hospital) it is just behind the ÖVP.
