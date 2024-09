Merci, Udo! Happy 90th birthday

Unforgotten with 500 titles and 105 million records sold

To list all his music and television awards and honors - that would go beyond the scope of this article. Udo Jürgens, the first red-white-red Eurovision Song Contest winner, is still one of the most successful entertainment musicians in the German-speaking world today, with more than 500 songs and 105 million records sold. And he still holds a record today: he is the only German-speaking artist to have won gold records over a period of more than four decades.