Tyrolean woman has been collecting for hope for 20 years

Medical aid and computers for pupils

The donations Cerwenka collected in Tyrol were used to pay for twelve urgently needed operations, the purchase of a wheelchair, visits to the doctor, therapies and medication, among other things. The renovation of a school was also completed during Cerwenka's visit. "Really good work was done here, the school building has become very beautiful," says the coordinator happily. "Pupils, teachers and parents are delighted and would like to thank everyone who contributed to the funding and success."