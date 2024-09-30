Donations for Ghana
Tyrolean woman has been collecting for hope for 20 years
Elisabeth Cerwenka tirelessly collects donations in Tyrol for a region in the west of Ghana. A charity concert is planned in Wörgl to mark the 20th anniversary of the campaign.
"Help without borders" - this has been the motto of Elisabeth Cerwenka from Wörgl for 20 years with her aid project in the province of Ntronang in Ghana. This summer, the pensioner once again traveled to the west of the African country - with urgently needed donations of money and goods in her luggage. "The living situation has become more difficult for the majority of the population there," explains the Wörgl resident. Inflation, unemployment and poor harvests due to climate change are exacerbating poverty.
Medical aid and computers for pupils
The donations Cerwenka collected in Tyrol were used to pay for twelve urgently needed operations, the purchase of a wheelchair, visits to the doctor, therapies and medication, among other things. The renovation of a school was also completed during Cerwenka's visit. "Really good work was done here, the school building has become very beautiful," says the coordinator happily. "Pupils, teachers and parents are delighted and would like to thank everyone who contributed to the funding and success."
There was also great excitement in Ntronang about several computers - donations from companies and schools in the Tyrolean lowlands. "They were divided between two schools and assembled, and experts installed the programs on site." Computer science lessons in the two educational institutions no longer have to be theoretical.
Charity concert to renovate a school
Elisabeth Cerwenka is far from running out of projects. For example, the renovation of an elementary school needs to be tackled urgently: "The roof needs to be completely replaced, the walls are damp and gray, the floors and electrics are broken." Nevertheless, lessons have to take place there every day. "A terrible, inhumane situation for pupils and teachers," describes the Tyrolean.
In order to collect donations, the pensioner is organizing an anniversary benefit concert entitled "20 years of boundless help" at VZ Komma in Wörgl on 30 November. "The net proceeds will be used to renovate the school. I'm hoping for lots of visitors so that we can use the proceeds to finance part of the renovation," Cerwenka concludes, promising: "Every euro donated will go towards the project!"
Info: www.grenzenlos-helfen.at; donation account at Sparkasse Wörgl: AT34 2050 6001 0111 8040 in the name of Elisabeth Cerwenka
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.