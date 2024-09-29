Cycling
First World Championship triumph and “Triple Crown” for Pogacar
The Slovenian Tadej Pogacar impressively underlined his exceptional position at the World Championships and took the title for the first time in Zurich. The 26-year-old attacked 100 km before the finish on Sunday, quickly caught up with the breakaway riders, overtook his last companion 50 km before the finish and rode solo to gold. With his World Championship victory, Pogacar became the third rider in history to secure the "Triple Crown" of Giro d'Italia, Tour de France and World Championship road race.
The last time this was achieved was in 1987 by the Irishman Stephen Roche. The legendary Belgian Eddy Merckx was the first to achieve this feat in 1974. Pogacar triumphed in Switzerland after 274 kilometers and 4,300 vertical meters with a fabulous solo show as the first Slovenian in a world championship road race.
Unsurprisingly, the Austrians did not make it into the top field. The best of the ÖRV team was Felix Großschartner in 29th place, six and a half minutes behind.
In the final phase, it seemed as if Pogacar would lose his one-minute lead. But last year's third-placed rider held off the already exhausted chasers on the hilly circuit and won by around half a minute ahead of Australian Ben O'Connor. Defending champion Mathieu van der Poel (NED) secured bronze one minute behind in the sprint of the first chasing group. Double Olympic champion and time trial world champion Remco Evenepoel (BEL) came away empty-handed in fifth place.
"Maybe the attack was stupid, but ..."
"An unbelievable day. I can't believe what happened today. Everything went like clockwork this year. After this already perfect season, the world championship was my big goal," said Pogacar. His attack 100 km before the finish was not planned. "Maybe the attack was stupid, but luckily Jan (note: Tratnik) was there to support me. And I gave everything until the end."
Pogacar had won the Giro in superior style on his first participation in May. In July, he was also untouchable in the Tour of France and won the Tour for the third time. Pogacar will ride three more one-day races in Italy until mid-October, and at the end of the Tour of Lombardy he is more than ever the top favorite. He has recently won the classic three times in a row.
