Israel’s determination was underestimated

Why is a ground offensive necessary? Hezbollah cannot be defeated from the air alone. The area in the south is riddled with tunnels and military infrastructure that can only be destroyed from the ground. But that could also be the calculation of Hezbollah and Iran: Their fighters know the area like the back of their hand, Israel's army has been preparing for this war since 2006, but is still entering foreign territory. And Iran could send militias into the country for reinforcement via neighboring Syria.