Three days long
Europe as a guest in Tyrol: AES network meeting
Multilingual teaching, European curricula, intercultural projects and exchange programs: This is what the Accredited European Schools (AES) stand for. In order to further develop the educational model, which celebrated its 70th anniversary last school year, the AES network conference was held this year at the newly accredited location in Tyrol after a four-year break.
Under the title "Lighthouse function of the Accredited European Schools in the European Education Area", representatives from all 24 AES school locations as well as education experts from all over Europe came together at the Landhaus. The three-day conference focused on key topics relating to the further development of the European education system and the exchange of ideas about the European school system.
As a new AES location that was officially recognized a few months ago, Education Minister Cornelia Hagele was particularly pleased to host the conference in Tyrol.
Bild: Christof Birbaumer/Kronen Zeitung
Important role in the education system
"As the youngest AES, we are proud to be able to organize the meeting of all AES here in Tyrol. As the first of its kind in Austria, AES Tirol clearly plays an important role in the Austrian education system. Due to the great demand, it is already a great enrichment for the Tyrolean educational landscape. This meeting now offers us the opportunity to exchange insights, best practices and strategies of the European school system in even greater depth," said the politician.
Education is the key to overcoming Europe's challenges and I am convinced that these schools will play a central role in this.
Andreas Beckmann
The aim is for schools to be beacons
The AES network comprises a total of 24 educational institutions across Europe that work according to the principles and standards of the European school system. The aim is to provide high-quality, multilingual and multicultural education. This prepares pupils for life and work in a united Europe and promotes the development of a common identity.
"Our aim is to establish the schools as beacons in the European education area. They not only stand for high academic standards, but also for the promotion of European values such as tolerance, solidarity and cooperation. Education is the key to overcoming Europe's challenges and I am convinced that these schools will play a central role in this," emphasized Andreas Beckmann, Secretary General of the European Schools, during the conference.
