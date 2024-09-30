Vienna grids were not allowed to help the family out

Emergency power only with a doctor's certificate

Ms S's anger at Wiener Netze was correspondingly high when they told her on the phone that she needed a doctor's certificate confirming an emergency, otherwise the electricity could not be switched on as an emergency measure. Emergency power would have been the only solution, as Ms. S. had only reregistered her electricity contract at the last moment before the move. However, Wiener Netze actually had no other option in this case, as their hands are tied in such situations.