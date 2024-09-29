Van der Bellen’s tough coalition poker begins

FPÖ without Kickl in government is impossible

Could there be a repeat of the model from the year 2000, in which Herbert Kickl does not lead the FPÖ into government, but instead the head of the blue party is content with the job of President of the National Council or the chairman of the parliamentary party? If you ask around among the blue party, the answer is a unanimous "no". Kickl does not want to make Haider's mistake again. Back in 2019, the day after the Ibiza video was published, the ÖVP failed to pull off this coup. At the time, the ÖVP called for Kickl to resign alongside Strache. This did not go down well with the FPÖ. The coalition was broken up and, as is well known, new elections were held.