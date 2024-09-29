Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Exciting until the end

Election day: Austria’s vote decides today

Nachrichten
29.09.2024 07:22

After a supposedly quiet election campaign, the agony of choice: who best represents the Austrians? Protest, hope, tactics: what effect does your decision have?

0 Kommentare

After 1828 days, it's our turn again. Exactly five years after the historic National Council election, in which Sebastian Kurz celebrated a brilliant victory with the ÖVP and the FPÖ plummeted shortly after the Ibiza scandal, we can finally vote again, the Austrians can once again raise their most important voice and re-elect the National Council and, subsequently, their government.

The letter to "Krone" readers, written by managing editor-in-chief Klaus Herrmann (Bild: Peter Tomschi, stock.adobe.com, Krone KREATIV)
The letter to "Krone" readers, written by managing editor-in-chief Klaus Herrmann
(Bild: Peter Tomschi, stock.adobe.com, Krone KREATIV)

What remains as the biggest surprise of this long-since worn-out, worn-out government, which began with the claim to unite "the best of both worlds", turquoise-green and ended black-green, not to say gray to grayish? That it lasted a whole five years! How can partners who live in their own worlds and don't want to or can't understand the cosmos of the other endure that long?

We won't see black and green again
But we can tick this story off today. We will almost certainly not be seeing a black-green coalition in the foreseeable future. This is not only because the two parties are light years apart, but above all because they will be light years away from a joint majority.

Today we can also tick off the election campaign, which many consider to be quiet, some even too quiet. This could be accepted if one had expected the "mother of all battles". If one had speculated that the turmoil and tirades experienced in the unspeakable U-committees and regularly in parliamentary sessions would continue unabated or even intensify during the election campaign.

No, it didn't get that bad. But on the other hand, there was hardly a lack of verbal jostling, low blows and vulgarities.

Kickl and Nehammer? Impossible!
We have seen many irreconcilable positions in this election campaign, but above all irreconcilable people. Virtually none of the candidates gave any indication that they liked the other. Apart from Karl Nehammer and Werner Kogler, who have nothing to do with each other politically but obviously still like each other personally. But Nehammer and Babler? Toxic. Kickl and Nehammer? Impossible, as the ÖVP candidate swears like a mantra.

Nehammer and Babler? Toxic. Kickl and Nehammer? Impossible. (Bild: APA/Erwin Scheriau/Helmut Fohringer/Max Slovencik, Krone KREATIV)
Nehammer and Babler? Toxic. Kickl and Nehammer? Impossible.
(Bild: APA/Erwin Scheriau/Helmut Fohringer/Max Slovencik, Krone KREATIV)

But someone will have to form a new government with someone, because no party has an absolute majority in sight. And no candidate would have earned one.

It's about choosing the "lesser evil", I wrote here three weeks ago. Some reacted indignantly to this - you can't judge parties and candidates like that. But many people grudgingly agreed: that was precisely their dilemma in this election.

The agony of choice: who do you vote for today? Who best represents the "voice of Austria", which we have focused on in the "Krone" in recent weeks - see the demands on this page?

Many want to vote tactically
The agony of choice: many are probably also tending to vote tactically this time. Some to promote something, others to prevent something that worries them. Some to protest for or against something, others in the hope of doing something good for Austria.

What is left for us voters? To make the best choice according to our own conscience. And to raise our voices!

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Klaus Herrmann
Klaus Herrmann
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf