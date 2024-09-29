Election day: Austria’s vote decides today

Kickl and Nehammer? Impossible!

We have seen many irreconcilable positions in this election campaign, but above all irreconcilable people. Virtually none of the candidates gave any indication that they liked the other. Apart from Karl Nehammer and Werner Kogler, who have nothing to do with each other politically but obviously still like each other personally. But Nehammer and Babler? Toxic. Kickl and Nehammer? Impossible, as the ÖVP candidate swears like a mantra.