Taboos adé
Taboo adé in the erotic Eldorado
The erotic fair in Innsbruck's Olympiaworld is open from Friday to Sunday. The "Krone" paid it a visit. And what you can buy and, above all, see in this erotic Eldorado is anything but PG . . .
At many trade fairs, you can buy clothes, jewelry and sweets. It's no different here. At least if you ignore the fact that the sweets are in the shape of genitals, the jewelry is designed for every part of the body and the clothing is only partially the right choice for the next family celebration.
Not for the faint-hearted
There are hardly any souvenirs for such a party here. Only a nude photographer takes souvenir photos. The advertised wood carvings in all (un)imaginable shapes and sizes are intended for orifices and not for decoration. A glance at the cover makes it clear that the DVDs ten meters away are nothing for a cosy movie night, and anyone hoping for pony rides at the stand with the riding crops will be sorely disappointed.
Frivolous shows in a separate area
Visitors who want to store without taboos and marvel at shows will get their money's worth. Relevant performers give hourly performances on the main stage. The shows that are not (allowed to be?) shown there take place in a separate area. Admission to this "orgasm center" costs ten euros.
Booming bass, red light and the song lines "Horny, I'm so horny" now greet Tira Moon on the main stage. She is lightly clad, and shortly afterwards even lighter. From an armchair, she breathes kisses into the audience armed with cameras. There is also clapping in the back rows, albeit muted. Nobody has to be embarrassed at this trade fair - (almost) everything is allowed here.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
